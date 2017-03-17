Cincinnati takes control early to eliminate Kansas State 75-61

Bruce Weber faced a question every basketball coach dreads during a 75-61 loss to Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
What do you do when your best player picks up a pair of quick fouls?
It’s a dilemma he has had to solve countless times this season with various K-State players, but this was different. The man in foul trouble was Wesley Iwundu, the senior who upped his game over the past month to guide the Wildcats into the postseason and had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds earlier this week in a victory over Wake Forest.
The game felt in danger of slipping away from K-State when he was whistled for his second foul with 11:44 remaining in the first half. Weber had to take Iwundu out, but for how long? Cincinnati was ahead 17-11 at the time. The longer the Wildcats could keep it close, the longer Iwundu could remain on the bench. The quicker the Bearcats widened the gap, the quicker he had to go back in.
Well, Cincinnati surged ahead 27-14 behind some hot shooting, and Weber decided to gamble. He inserted Iwundu back into the game with 7:39 remaining with instructions to take it easy on defense and avoid further fouls before halftime.
The strategy looked like it might pay off when he quickly got to the free-throw line for two points, but it backfired in a big way when he picked up a cheap foul trying to defend Jacob Evans. Understanding the situation, Evans drove at Iwundu and made contact with Iwundu as he held his arms in the air.
Iwundu was hoping for a charge or a no-call from the officials, but they whistled him for a block. Iwundu went back to the bench, logging just four points on three attempts in nine minutes of action in the first half.
Fellow senior D.J. Johnson also only saw nine minutes before the break. It was a bizarre start.
Cincinnati took advantage and built a 39-28 halftime lead. The way it was playing, that was enough to advance to the round of the 32.
No. 11 seed K-State ended its season 21-14. No. 6 seed Cincinnati improved to 30-5.
Iwundu tried to lead K-State on a second-half run by making some three-pointers early in the second half and attacking the basket when he found space, but the Wildcats couldn’t sustain anything against the Bearcats and their stingy defense.
Cincinnati was one of the top defensive teams in the nation this season, and it proved why in this game, forcing K-State to score in the half court rather than find cheap points in transition or on offensive rebounds.
It was able to hunker down defensively thanks to a red-hot start on offense.
The first half had to feel like a nightmare for K-State.
Some thought Cincinnati, a team that won 29 games in the regular season, was under-seeded in this tournament, and the Bearcats played that way early on, looking like a bonafide Sweet 16 contender.
They made their first eight shots to take a 20-12 lead. They were so hot that K-State fans let out a sigh of relief when they finally saw Jacob Evans clank a shot off the rim with 10:28 remaining in the first half. But not even that did the Wildcats much good. Cincinnati grabbed an offensive rebound and got the ball to Troy Caupain, who hit an open jumper.
Caupain went on to lead all scorers with 23 points, while Kyle Washington added 16.
Iwundu did enough in the second half to finish 19 points and give the Wildcats hope of a comeback, but the deficit was too large.
K-State’s best chance to get back in the game came with 14:10 remaining when Barry Brown followed a transition layup with a three-pointer to pull K-State within 49-43. But the Wildcats couldn’t get any closer.
Cincinnati pulled ahead by as many as 17 and advanced to the next round.
Comments