Kansas State is in the NCAA field as a 11-seed in Dayton

After days of wondering, Kansas State basketball fans now know: The Wildcats are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. But they have a game to win to make the main field.
Projected by most bracket analysts as a bubble team, K-State is in the field as a No. 11 seed and will play Wake Forest on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.
Wake Forest is coached by former Kansas star Danny Manning.
K-State (20-13) hoped that it had sewed up a big by beating Baylor on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament. It was the Wildcats’ second victory over the top-10 Bears this season.
This will be Bruce Weber’s third NCAA trip as coach of the Wildcats, but he’s still looking for his first win. The Cats lost to La Salle in the 2013 opener and Kentucky in the 2014 opener.
For ticket availability, go to ncaa.com/tickets.
