Kansas State edges TCU in game with NCAA tourney bubble implications

0:43 Wichita church offers 'ashes to go' Pause

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner Edgerton High School

1:19 Maize 39, Newton 36

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens