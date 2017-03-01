Kansas State edges TCU in game with NCAA tourney bubble implications

Just when it looked like the door had slammed shut on Kansas State’s NCAA Tournament hopes, the Wildcats found a way to crack it back open with a 75-74 victory over TCU on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena.
K-State was the better team in what amounted to a bubble-elimination game.
Though it still has work to do this week and at the Big 12 Tournament to earn an at-large spot in the bracket, K-State (18-12, 7-10 Big 12) is in a better position than TCU (17-13, 6-11). They entered the day with identical records, but the Wildcats emerged in sole possession of sixth place in the conference standings and with plenty to play for in the regular-season finale against Texas Tech.
Dean Wade led K-State to the victory with 20 points, while Wesley Iwundu scored 16 and D.J. Johnson added 12.
It was quite the reversal of fortune for the Wildcats, who got blasted 81-51 by last-place Oklahoma in their last game. K-State players looked hapless and played with little effort against the Sooners, but they seemed to regain their early-season form against the Horned Frogs.
Feel free to brag if you saw that coming.
K-State was its best in the first half behind the hot shooting of Wesley Iwundu and Dean Wade, building a 40-29 advantage. TCU has played 16 home games under new coach Jamie Dixon, and this was its largest halftime deficit of them all.
For a while, it seemed like the Wildcats might win big. But the Horned Frogs didn’t let that happen. They mounted a charge as if their postseason hopes depended on it and forced K-State to make plays down the stretch.
Vladimir Brodziansky led the way with 18 points, while Alex Robinson added 14.
TCU pulled to within one point several times in the second half, but K-State answered each of those runs with a key basket of its own, never surrendering the lead.
The biggest points of the night came from Wade, a sophomore forward. First, he tracked down a missed floater from Iwundu, worked his way under the basket and hit a leaning shot in traffic to put the Wildcats ahead by three with 2:23 remaining.
Then, after TCU pulled back within one a minute later, Wade caught the ball behind the arc in the corner and buried a three-pointer to put K-State up 69-65.
Kamau Stokes and Johnson closed out the game by combining to make six straight free throws.
The Wildcats showed unexpected poise when it mattered most.
