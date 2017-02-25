Kansas State, Bruce Weber suffer crushing blowout loss to Oklahoma

The pressure of playing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament and for the future of their beleaguered basketball coach appears to be too much for Kansas State players.
K-State hit rock bottom during a 81-51 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center, a defeat that was every bit as ugly as it was demoralizing.
Make no mistake: this was a crushing result, the type of blowout neither Bruce Weber nor the Wildcats may be able to overcome. They entered the day with much to gain against the Big 12’s worst team, yet barely put up a fight.
K-State has the look of a team destined for the NIT, which means Bruce Weber may be on the way out the door. The Wildcats have lost eight of their last 10 games, completely erasing the good they accomplished with a 15-4 start.
This season is beginning to mirror Weber’s final season at Illinois, when his team lost 12 of its final 14 after a promising start and he was fired in 2012.
Oklahoma (10-18, 4-12 Big 12) took advantage of a dreadful shooting performance by K-State (17-12, 6-10) and bum-rushed the Wildcats. They led 33-20 at halftime and pulled ahead by 20 midway through the second half, all without doing anything all that special.
The Sooners made a measly 44 percent of their shots and went 5 of 21 from three-point range. The Wildcats were simply worse, shooting 26 percent from the field and going 3 of 23 from the outside.
K-State players looked scared, nervous and low on confidence all at the same time. They came out ice cold, putting up one brick after another, unable to stop an avalanche of poor play.
If not for reserve forward Isaiah Maurice slipping through Oklahoma’s defense for eight surprising points in the first half, things would have been even worse.
Khadeem Lattin led Oklahoma with 17 points, while Rashard Odomes added 16.
Maurice led K-State with 11 points. D.J. Johnson was next in line with nine.
The game was perhaps best summed up on the opening possession of the second half. K-State players appeared energized to make a comeback push and Kamau Stokes used a screen to get open on the perimeter. Dean Wade sent a pass his way, but the ball slipped through Stokes’ fingers and bounced out of bounds.
It was all Oklahoma from there.
Two games remain in the regular season. Then it’s off to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats will turn their attention to those games in hopes of salvaging their season. Who knows? Maybe a string of unexpected victories could be enough for them to make the bracket.
But that scenario seems far-fetched the way they are playing.
Until things change, fans will turn their attention to the possibility of a new season and a new coach.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
