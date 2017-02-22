Kansas State University

February 22, 2017 9:08 AM

Bill Snyder sends heartfelt letter to K-State students

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has received an outpouring of support since announcing his cancer diagnosis last week.

He was particularly thankful for an encounter he had with a K-State student who asked if she could pray for him as he receives treatment for throat cancer.

Snyder sent a letter via e-mail to all K-State students Tuesday night to express his gratitude for that encounter and all of their well-wishes, reminding them that they make K-State a special place.

The letter reads:

“As I stood outside the K-State Alumni Center Thursday night after participating in an event for the graduate school students and waiting for my ride, I was approached by a young lady (either a student or writer of one of the University departments, or both) who asked me if she could pray for me. She broke into tears and offered up a heartwarming, meaningful prayer for my recovery.

“The point of this message, aside from how meaningful this young lady is to me and how much I appreciate her for her thoughtfulness, is once again proof of what I have said for the past three decades: Kansas State University is about people who care about people. We are a unique community where our concerns for others is genuine, unselfish and unified. Don’t ever allow that to change.

“And thank you again young lady – I appreciate you so very much.”

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

