Bill Snyder sends heartfelt letter to K-State students

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has received an outpouring of support since announcing his cancer diagnosis last week.
He was particularly thankful for an encounter he had with a K-State student who asked if she could pray for him as he receives treatment for throat cancer.
Snyder sent a letter via e-mail to all K-State students Tuesday night to express his gratitude for that encounter and all of their well-wishes, reminding them that they make K-State a special place.
The letter reads:
“As I stood outside the K-State Alumni Center Thursday night after participating in an event for the graduate school students and waiting for my ride, I was approached by a young lady (either a student or writer of one of the University departments, or both) who asked me if she could pray for me. She broke into tears and offered up a heartwarming, meaningful prayer for my recovery.
“The point of this message, aside from how meaningful this young lady is to me and how much I appreciate her for her thoughtfulness, is once again proof of what I have said for the past three decades: Kansas State University is about people who care about people. We are a unique community where our concerns for others is genuine, unselfish and unified. Don’t ever allow that to change.
“And thank you again young lady – I appreciate you so very much.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
