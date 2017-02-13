Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder announces he has throat cancer

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
He said he has been receiving cancer treatment “for about three weeks” and that he is “getting along very well.”
The cancer will not stop him from coaching the Wildcats this spring or next season, he added. He expects to be with the team when spring practices begin in March.
“I have been diagnosed with throat cancer and have been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks and am getting along very well,” Snyder said in a statement released by K-State. “The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson (in Houston, Texas) have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan, which is being conducted in Kansas City.
“Both ‘teams’ have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March.”
Doctors have deemed Snyder’s prognosis to be excellent, according to a news release issued by K-State.
Reports surfaced over the weekend that Snyder was receiving treatment for an undisclosed health issue and that he had taken time off work to travel to Kansas City for his hospital visits.
“I feel bad having to release this information about my health in this manner,” Snyder said, “prior to sharing it in person with so many personal friends, distant family, players and their families, past and present, and many of the Kansas State football family so close to our program. But, with so much talk presently out there, I certainly owe it to everyone to make them aware of my condition.”
Snyder thanked K-State athletic director John Currie and university president Richard Myers for supporting him through this time, as well as the family and friends that have reached out to him in recent days.
“I’m very grateful to those who have responded over the past 24 hours via calls, texts, emails, etc., with such kind thoughts and words,” Snyder said. “And again, my apology to each of you whom I did not have the opportunity to reach personally before this release.”
K-State plans to help Snyder through this process in hopes of helping him make a full recovery.
“Coach Snyder’s health is of the utmost importance, and he has our full support during this time,” Currie said. “We will provide all of the necessary accommodations he and his family need to ensure a smooth treatment process. He will remain our head coach during this treatment period, and we look forward to seeing him on the field this spring.”
