Collin Klein expected to return to Kansas State as assistant coach

Former Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein is expected to return to his alma mater as an assistant football coach, two sources with knowledge of the situation told the Eagle.
Klein spent the past season coaching quarterbacks at Northern Iowa. He is expected to fill the same role at K-State and replace current co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Del Miller, who has decided to retire, according to the sources.
An official announcement is expected next week.
The move was first reported by Gopowercat.com.
Klein was a star quarterback at K-State under coach Bill Snyder, guiding the Wildcats to 10 victories as a junior and then an 11-2 record and a Big 12 championship as a senior. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012. He finished his college career with 4,724 yards and 30 touchdowns passing, on top of 2,485 yards and 56 touchdowns rushing.
After college, Klein tried to make it as a professional, first in the NFL and then in Canada, but returned to K-State as a graduate assistant in 2014.
He helped K-State’s coaching staff for two seasons, serving as an assistant director of recruiting and defensive quality control coach in his first year and then as an offensive graduate assistant in his second.
Regardless of title, Klein spent both seasons on the K-State sidelines advising quarterbacks. With co-offensive coordinators Dana Dimel and Miller coaching from the press box, Klein was often the first face K-State quarterbacks encountered as they exited the field.
Klein helped Jake Waters throw for a school-record 3,501 yards as a senior in 2014. In 2015, he passed his knowledge onto a string of quarterbacks, as the Wildcats battled injuries at the position.
He hoped to join K-State’s staff as a full-time assistant last season, but when no positions were available he accepted an offer from Northern Iowa, a traditional FCS power, and spent last season working as a full-time assistant for the first time. Northern Iowa began the season with a victory at Iowa State, but finished 5-6.
At K-State, Klein is expected to help coach quarterbacks and give the Wildcats a recruiting boost. Though he only recruited on-campus as a K-State graduate assistant, he played a key role in gaining commitments from current players, such as running back Alex Barnes.
Miller will depart K-State after a long career working with Snyder. He spent 20 seasons with the Wildcats, first arriving in 1989 as Snyder’s first offensive coordinator. In 1995, he left Manhattan to become the head coach at Missouri State and guided the Bears to a 21-23 record over four seasons. Miller, 66, returned to K-State and worked under Snyder from 2001 until his initial retirement in 2005. He re-joined Snyder at the start of his second stint in 2009 and has worked with him ever since.
Snyder will replace him with a familiar face.
