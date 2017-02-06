K-State’s Dean Wade has another big game against KU with no smiles

Dean Wade can be a mismatch problem for any opponent, but he has been a mismatch nightmare for Kansas this season.
Wade, a sophomore forward, led the Wildcats with 20 points at Allen Fieldhouse last month and hit the Jayhawks with another 20 points on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.
They go down as Wade’s best two games of the season, but he hasn’t been able to celebrate either performance.
Wade has done everything but beat Kansas this season. Remember, he’s the one that launched a potential go-ahead three in the final moments in Lawrence. The shot bounced off the rim and the Jayhawks won 90-88 at the buzzer.
This time, he guided the Wildcats to a 60-59 lead by sinking a jumper with 4 minutes, 22 remaining and then tied the score at 63-63 on a corner three with 2:53 to go.
He did all he could to lead K-State past its in-state rival, but fell a tad short in a 74-71 defeat.
At 6-foot-10, Wade found himself matched up against the smaller Lagerald Vick on offense, the equally big Landen Lucas and the quicker Josh Jackson. He had success against all of them, posting up and shooting over Vick, using his feet to get around Lucas and going toe-to-toe with Jackson.
He scored his points on 8 of 12 shooting and added six rebounds and four assists.
It was his second straight strong game. He also scored 12 points and was a difference maker for the Wildcats on Saturday when they beat Baylor on the road.
He was even better on Monday. The foot injury that slowed him during the late part of January seems to be behind him.
