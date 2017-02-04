Kansas State shocks No. 2 Baylor 56-54

There is no way for any basketball team to erase a three-game losing streak, but this comes close.
Kansas State turned in its grittiest performance of the season and upset No. 2 Baylor 56-54 on Saturday at Ferrell Center, a victory that will go a long way toward making up for its recent struggles.
The Wildcats entered this game playing some of their worst basketball, but flipped the script in front of road crowd. They were at their absolute best early on at Baylor, racing to a 37-18 lead with 4 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first half.
It was the best start the Wildcats have had in quite some time and quite a reversal of recent games in which they fell behind by 20 at Iowa State, 19 at Tennessee and 14 against TCU.
K-State did it with defense and three-point shooting. The Wildcats scored 12 points off turnovers and made five shots from behind the arc.
Baylor and its crowd were stunned. Coach Scott Drew called three timeouts to try and slow K-State, but nothing seemed to work.
The Bears started to make a comeback late in the first half and made it 37-22 at halftime.
From there, it was a much different game.
The offense K-State used to jump out in front of Baylor disappeared. Its strategy in the second half appeared to be to run clock and shoot late into possessions, hoping the Bears would run out of time in their comeback attempt.
The strategy worked, barely.
Baylor pulled to within one point in the final minute and forced K-State to make free throws to win the game. Senior D.J. Johnson only made one of four, leaving the door open for the Bears to steal victory. But he redeemed himself on the final play by blocking a game-tying attempt from Johnathan Motley at the buzzer.
K-State (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) returned to .500 in conference play with the victory and significantly boosted its NCAA Tournament chances. Baylor (20-3, 7-3) lost its second straight and failed to pick up ground on Kansas which also lost Saturday.
Kamau Stokes led the way for the Wildcats with 15 points, while Dean Wade added 12 and Wesley Iwundu had 10.
K-State is next in action Monday against Kansas.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments