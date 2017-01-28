Tennessee too much for Kansas State in Big 12-SEC Challenge

Kansas State has been far from a perfect basketball team this season, but the Wildcats have always played with admirable grit and effort.
Until now.
Tennessee handed K-State is most-lopsided defeat of the season, 70-58 in a Big 12-SEC Challenge game Saturday at Thomspon-Boling Arena. It was a loss that brought the team’s preparation and mindset into question.
For the second straight game, K-State fell behind by 17 points at halftime. But unlike a narrow loss at Iowa State earlier in the week, the Volunteers didn’t build their lead behind sizzling three-point shooting or allow the Wildcats to mount a serious comeback in the second half.
Tennessee (12-9, 4-4 SEC) dominated the entire way and left K-State (15-6, 4-4 Big 12) searching for answers.
Mainly, why do the Wildcats continue to struggle on the road? This loss dropped Bruce Weber’s road record at K-State to 15-33 and 8-30 since his first season, when he won 27 games and shared a conference championship with Kansas.
There are many possible reasons for K-State’s road woes. Recently, the biggest among them has been slow starts. The Wildcats possessed a late lead at Iowa State, but they had to rally from 20 down in the second half to give themselves a shot in that game. On Saturday, they fell behind by 19 before a string of three-pointers pulled them to within single digits.
Once again, it wasn’t enough.
Behind 17 points from Grant Williams, 13 points from Jordan Bowden and 10 points from Robert Hubbs the Volunteers pushed back and won decisively.
Barry Brown led K-State with 17 points, while Wesley Iwundu added 14 and Kamau Stokes scored 11.
This figured to be a difficult game for K-State. Tennessee was coming off an upset victory over No. 4 Kentucky and was playing some of its best basketball under coach Rick Barnes. Weber and players admitted as much heading into the matchup, but they didn’t play with urgency when the game began.
K-State didn’t make a single three-pointer in the first half and lost the rebounding battle 22-12. Tennessee led 39-22 at halftime without looking particularly good.
The Wildcats played better in the second half, but the damage was already done.
They will try to bounce back in their next game against TCU on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
