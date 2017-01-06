K-State linebacker Elijah Lee declares for NFL Draft

Kansas State linebacker Elijah Lee will declare for the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season with the Wildcats.
Lee, a K-State junior, announced his decision Friday afternoon via Twitter.
“After talking with my family and going through the tough times we have experienced this opportunity is something I can’t pass up,” Lee wrote. “At this time I will forgo my senior season and enter the upcoming 2017 NFL draft. I am looking forward to this opportunity and appreciate everyone’s support going forward.”
January 6, 2017
Lee led the Wildcats with 110 tackles as a junior, including 6.5 for loss, earning a spot on the all-Big 12 team. The Blue Springs, Mo. product said after the Texas Bowl that he was considering entering the NFL Draft.
“That has been on my mind a little bit,” Lee said at the time.
Lee projects as a middle or late round hopeful in the NFL Draft. He will spend the next few months convincing NFL teams he is worthy of a selection.
K-State will turn to a group of unproven linebackers to replace Lee, as well as Charmeachealle Moore and Will Davis. The Wildcats are losing their top three linebackers. Trent Tanking, Sam Sizelove, Elijah Sullivan and others will compete to fill the void in the middle of K-State’s defense.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments