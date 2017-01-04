K-State left tackle Scott Frantz makes AP All-Bowl team

How good was Scott Frantz in the Texas Bowl?
Good enough to hold Texas A&M star defensive end Myles Garrett without a sack and to earn a spot on the Associated Press All-Bowl team.
Frantz, a redshirt freshman left tackle, was named one of the nation’s top five offensive linemen during the bowl season on Wednesday by AP sports writer Steve Megargee.
From the article:
“Frantz was the primary man responsible for holding All-America defensive end Myles Garrett to zero sacks and only one assisted tackle in Kansas State's 33-28 Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M.”
The Texas Bowl was an impressive finish to a strong season for Frantz, who entered the year as an unknown trying to replace current Chicago Bears blocker Cody Whitehair on the left side of K-State’s offensive line.
K-State coach Bill Snyder praised Frantz after holding his own against Garrett, a player expected to be among the first players taken in the NFL Draft.
“Scott Frantz lined up against him and played,” Snyder said after the Texas Bowl. “Here’s a newcomer for us. I think it gave him a great deal of confidence. He played well against him, probably as well as anybody that’s played against him during the course of the year.
“We did as was indicated here. There are some things that you do to try to give him some help, but he was on him. It was one-on-one a good portion of the time. The youngster is a tremendous player, as all of you know. He’s a legitimate first team All-American and extremely high draft choice. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it, but I was really proud of our guys, and Scott in particular, for doing such a nice job with him.”
Kellis Robinett
