Kansas State edges Texas 65-62 in Big 12 opener

Kansas State began league play with a 65-62 victory over Texas that didn’t feel much different from the many nonconference games it won before Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats leaned on their defense early, took a halftime lead and established control once its offense found a rhythm.
Many wondered how K-State (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) would handle the adjustment from one of the nation’s easiest nonconference schedules to the always challenging Big 12 double round robin, but it passed its first conference test with relative ease.
Texas (6-7, 0-1) mounted a late charge and forced K-State to make free throws in the final minute, but K-State led by double digits with less than three minutes remaining.
Dean Wade led the charge. The sophomore forward looked more aggressive than usual and fired away seemingly every time he was open to score a game-high 18 points. He helped the Wildcats break open a close game early in the first half by making back-to-back threes.
His shooting touch provided momentum to the entire roster, as Wesley Iwundu went on to make a deep jumper that gave K-State its largest lead, 53-40, with 7 minutes, 23 seconds remaining.
Iwundu finished with 16 points and point guard Kamau Stokes had 15.
The Wildcats needed all three of them to have big games, as well as fellow starters D.J. Johnson (nine points) and Barry Brown (seven points), because they didn’t get a single point from their bench.
Jarret Allen led the Longhorns with 14 points and Shaquille Cleare added 10.
Their early-season struggles continued, but they put up a good fight, especially early.
The first half was all about runs.
Texas played its best at the beginning and raced to an 11-4 lead. Then K-State fought back with 15 straight points to go ahead 19-11.
The Wildcats took the lead with defense. Bruce Weber inserted backup point guard Carlbe Ervin following the first media timeout, and he rattled the Longhorns by applying full-court pressure. Texas went more than 7 minutes without a point, giving the largest Bramlage Coliseum of the season reason to cheer.
But then K-State slumped and went more than 5 minutes without a field goal.
The lead changed five times and K-State ended up with a 32-29 halftime lead when Iwundu sliced through the Longhorns’ zone defense and made a layup in the final seconds.
K-State kept that momentum going after halftime and won its first conference game of the season.
It will next be in action Tuesday against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
Texas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Allen
35
6-8
2-2
13
2
1
14
Cleare
28
4-7
2-2
6
1
3
10
Jones
26
3-5
0-0
0
2
3
7
Roach
31
3-9
3-8
4
4
5
10
Mack
34
4-13
0-0
2
1
3
9
Davis
21
2-5
0-0
4
2
3
4
Young
13
2-5
0-0
0
0
4
6
Banks
8
1-1
0-0
1
0
4
2
Yancy
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-54
7-12
31
12
26
62
Percentages: FG .463, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Young 2-4, Jones 1-2, Roach 1-3, Mack 1-7, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 17 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Mack 2, Allen, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Allen 4, Jones 4, Cleare 3, Roach 3, Davis 2, Banks). Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Mack, Roach, Yancy). Technical Fouls: Mack, 9:45 second.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
37
4-9
7-8
7
2
0
16
Johnson
32
2-4
5-6
3
2
2
9
Wade
30
7-10
2-3
2
2
3
18
Brown
34
2-11
3-6
7
1
3
7
Stokes
39
2-10
9-10
1
6
3
15
Sneed
11
0-1
0-0
3
1
2
0
Ervin
9
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Budke
5
0-0
0-0
0
0
3
0
Patrick
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
17-47
26-33
24
14
16
65
Percentages: FG .362, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Wade 2-4, Stokes 2-5, Iwundu 1-4, Patrick 0-1, Sneed 0-1, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Ervin, Johnson, Patrick, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Sneed 3, Ervin 2, Stokes 2, Iwundu, Wade). Steals: 12 (Brown 4, Iwundu 2, Budke, Ervin, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes, Wade). Technical Fouls: Brown, 9:45 second.
Texas
29
33
—
62
Kansas St.
32
33
—
65
A —12,528.
