Jerry Kill expected to leave Kansas State, become offensive coordinator at Rutgers

2:25 Cheney native Jerry Kill inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Pause

1:08 "It's frustrating. It's irritating and it angers me immensely."

7:27 Marshall addresses team's lackluster effort in 93-76 loss to OSU

0:56 Yule Log cakes are a tradition in Wichita

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

1:05 Dogs take a dip for charity

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour