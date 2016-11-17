Kansas State, Tulsa close to finalizing basketball game in Wichita

Kansas State and Tulsa are close to finalizing plans for a two-game basketball series that will begin at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena next season.
K-State coach Bruce Weber told The Eagle on Thursday he expects to play the Golden Hurricane in the team’s Wichita Wildcat Classic in 2017.
“We have talked to Tulsa about it,” Weber said. “They are still figuring out some things with the return game, so I can’t totally confirm it will happen, but it is heading in that direction.”
K-State has played at Intrust Bank Arena every other year since 2011, losing the inaugural game in double overtime to West Virginia and then beating Gonzaga in 2013 and Colorado State in 2015.
The game is typically played on the final Saturday before Christmas, which would make Dec. 23, 2017 a target date for the Tulsa game.
The return game in the series will likely be played in 2018 as Tulsa’s home game.
K-State will play Colorado State in Denver this season after defeating the Rams in Wichita last season. It will also play a neutral-court series with Washington State, with a game in Kansas City, Mo., this season and a game in Spokane, Wash., next season.
But the Wildcats have agreed to neutral-home options in the past. K-State played Texas A&M at Sprint Center in 2014 and then traveled to Reed Arena the following year.
Tulsa is off to an 0-2 start this season, including an 80-53 loss at Wichita State on Wednesday.
The Golden Hurricane went 20-12 last season under coach Frank Haith and qualified for the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Michigan in the First Four.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments