Wildcat report: Oklahoma State 43, Kansas State 37

First quarter
The key: Kansas State rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns to take a 13-7 lead.
Second quarter
The key: Mason Rudolph finished the first half with 225 yards and three touchdowns.
Third quarter
The key: Duke Shelley returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter
The key: Mason Rudolph led Oklahoma State on a pair of touchdown drives to win the game.
Report card
Offense: B+. K-State exploited a big weakness in Oklahoma State’s defense and ran for nearly 350 yards. Jesse Ertz was particularly efficient running the ball.
Defense: C. Give the Wildcats credit for making a handful of big plays and creating turnovers, but the secondary continues to give up way too much yardage.
Special Teams: C. Ian Patterson missed an extra point and K-State attempted an ill-advised fake field goal that didn’t work. Those negatives outweighed some solid returns.
Coaching: C. Two weeks ago, Bill Snyder explained why he went for it on a fourth and short by saying the offense only needed to gain a few inches. If it couldn’t do that, he said, the team “might as well go into the locker room” and give up on the game. On Saturday, he punted in a similar situation.
Reason to Hope
K-State remains a near lock for bowl eligibility with a home game against Kansas remaining on the schedule. Road games at Baylor and TCU also look like toss-ups.
Reason to Mope
A win here would have vaulted K-State into the conversation for a spot in the top 25. A loss means 6-6 is a real possibility.
Next up
K-State gets a week off before it heads to Baylor, which got pounded by TCU on Saturday.
Kellis Robinett
