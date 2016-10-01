West Virginia knocks off Kansas State 17-16

It may take a while for Kansas State football players to get over this loss.
West Virginia came from behind to defeat K-State 17-16 on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, knocking off the Wildcats in the type of game they usually find ways to win.
K-State led 13-0 at halftime and 16-3 in the fourth quarter. A few more defensive stops or one more score, and victory felt assured.
Instead, the Mountaineers reeled off a pair of late touchdowns and held off a last-minute charge from the Wildcats.
West Virginia took its first lead with 6:11 remaining on a touchdown pass from Skyler Howard to Jovon Durante. K-State defensive end Jordan Willis flushed Howard out of the pocket and appeared to be held on the shoulder by a West Virginia blocker, but no penalty was called. Instead, Howard scrambled and found Durante in the back of the end zone.
The Wildcats still had time. Jesse Ertz, despite struggling most of the day, led the team within field-goal range, but Matthew McCrane missed a 43-yard attempt to the left with 2:11 left.
West Virginia (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) took over and killed the clock.
K-State (2-2, 0-1) nearly pulled out this game in vintage Bill Snyder style. West Virginia gained 136 more yards than K-State and looked like the superior offensive team throughout. But the Wildcats came up big when they had to in several situations on defense and kept the Mountaineers off the scoreboard in the first half.
Willis was the top defensive playmaker, making two sacks and hurrying Howard on several plays. Linebacker Elijah Lee also had 14 tackles and an interception.
They simply didn’t get enough help from K-State’s offense.
Ertz completed 10 of 30 passes for 166 yards and an interception, misfiring long on the majority of his deep balls.
The Wildcats needed more against one of the Big 12’s final two undefeated teams, especially on the road.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
