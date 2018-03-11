More Videos

College Sports

Who’s coming to Wichita for the NCAA Tournament?

By Suzanne Tobias And Matt Riedl

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

March 11, 2018 07:23 PM

Now that the teams for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament have been announced, we know who’s coming to Wichita for the first and second rounds.

Here’s a look at the eight schools sending teams our way:

Kansas coach Bill Self talks about the Jayhawks getting the top seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament during a press conference on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Rich SuggThe Kansas City Star

Kansas

Location: Lawrence

Conference: Big 12

Seed: 1 (third overall)

Game time: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Penn

Mascot: Jayhawks

Colors: Crimson and blue

Enrollment: 28,000

Michigan

Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Conference: Big Ten

Seed: 3 (11th overall)

Game time: About 9 p.m. Thursday vs. Montana

Mascot: Wolverines

Colors: Maize and blue

Enrollment: 44,000

Houston

Location: Houston

Conference: American

Seed: 6 (23rd overall)

Game time: 6:20 p.m. Thursday vs. San Diego State

Mascot: Cougars

Colors: Scarlet red and albino white

Enrollment: 42,000

Seton Hall

Location: South Orange, N.J.

Conference: Big East

Seed: 8 (29th overall)

Game time: About 3:40 p.m. Thursday vs. N.C. State

Mascot: Pirates

Colors: Blue, gray and white

Enrollment: 10,000

North Carolina State

Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Conference: Atlantic Coast

Seed: 9 (37th overall)

Game time: About 3:40 p.m. Thursday vs. Seton Hall

Mascot: Wolfpack

Colors: Red and white

Enrollment: 32,000

San Diego State

Location: San Diego

Conference: Mountain West

Seed: 11 (45th overall)

Game time: 6:20 p.m. Thursday vs. Houston

Mascot: Aztecs

Colors: Scarlet and black

Enrollment: 34,000

Montana

Location: Missoula, Mont.

Conference: Big Sky

Seed: 14 (56th overall)

Game time: About 9 p.m. Thursday vs. Michigan

Mascot: Grizzlies

Colors: Maroon and silver

Enrollment: 11,000

Penn

Location: Philadelphia

Conference: Ivy League

Seed: 16 (64th overall)

Game time: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Kansas

Mascot: Quakers

Colors: Red and blue

Enrollment: 21,000

