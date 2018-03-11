Who’s coming to Wichita for the NCAA tournament?

Now that the teams for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament have been announced, we know who’s coming to Wichita for the first and second rounds.
Here’s a look at the eight schools sending teams our way:
Kansas
Location: Lawrence
Conference: Big 12
Seed: 1 (third overall)
Game time: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Penn
Mascot: Jayhawks
Colors: Crimson and blue
Enrollment: 28,000
Michigan
Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Conference: Big Ten
Seed: 3 (11th overall)
Game time: About 9 p.m. Thursday vs. Montana
Mascot: Wolverines
Colors: Maize and blue
Enrollment: 44,000
Houston
Location: Houston
Conference: American
Seed: 6 (23rd overall)
Game time: 6:20 p.m. Thursday vs. San Diego State
Mascot: Cougars
Colors: Scarlet red and albino white
Enrollment: 42,000
Seton Hall
Location: South Orange, N.J.
Conference: Big East
Seed: 8 (29th overall)
Game time: About 3:40 p.m. Thursday vs. N.C. State
Mascot: Pirates
Colors: Blue, gray and white
Enrollment: 10,000
North Carolina State
Location: Raleigh, N.C.
Conference: Atlantic Coast
Seed: 9 (37th overall)
Game time: About 3:40 p.m. Thursday vs. Seton Hall
Mascot: Wolfpack
Colors: Red and white
Enrollment: 32,000
San Diego State
Location: San Diego
Conference: Mountain West
Seed: 11 (45th overall)
Game time: 6:20 p.m. Thursday vs. Houston
Mascot: Aztecs
Colors: Scarlet and black
Enrollment: 34,000
Montana
Location: Missoula, Mont.
Conference: Big Sky
Seed: 14 (56th overall)
Game time: About 9 p.m. Thursday vs. Michigan
Mascot: Grizzlies
Colors: Maroon and silver
Enrollment: 11,000
Penn
Location: Philadelphia
Conference: Ivy League
Seed: 16 (64th overall)
Game time: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Kansas
Mascot: Quakers
Colors: Red and blue
Enrollment: 21,000
