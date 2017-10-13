On location with the new ‘Last Chance U’ in Kansas

More Videos 1:20 'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident Pause 0:48 Bright new beacons light up downtown Wichita 1:34 K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 0:40 Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:22 WSU hoping for faster offense to Tabitha Brown 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 2:23 What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown lays down the law for his team after sending three students home for smoking marijuana in their dorm room. Brown and his team are ranked seventh in the nation in junior college football and will be the featured school in Season 3 of Netflix's hit documentary series "Last Chance U." Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown lays down the law for his team after sending three students home for smoking marijuana in their dorm room. Brown and his team are ranked seventh in the nation in junior college football and will be the featured school in Season 3 of Netflix's hit documentary series "Last Chance U." Dion Lefler The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com

