Kansas edges K-State with last-second shot

Kansas’ 50th straight homecourt victory is one that the Jayhawks won’t soon forget.
Junior guard Svi Mykhailiuk hit a driving layup to beat the buzzer as Kansas defeated Kansas State 90-88 on Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse for KU’s 10th straight win over their rivals.
Mykhailiuk, who took the ball out of bounds under KSU’s goal with 5.6 seconds left, ended up finishing on the other end and was mobbed by teammates after hitting the shot. He finished with 11 points.
Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson came off a four-point, 12-minute outing against TCU to tie a career high with 22 points against K-State. He hit for 16 points the first half. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.
Landen Lucas had 18 points and 12 boards, Frank Mason chipped in 15 points and Devonte Graham 13.
Kansas State sophomore Dean Wade scored 20 points, which tied a career high; Wesley Iwundu added 17, Barry Brown 13 and Kamau Stokes 13. D.J. Johnson had 10 points before fouling out at 1:02.
KU improved to 13-1 and 2-0 in the league; KSU dropped to 12-2, 1-1.
Jackson hit a three-pointer and Mason made three threes during an 18-4 KU run that turned a 32-28 deficit into a 46-36 lead with 2:11 left in the half.
Jackson’s shooting led a KU attack that accounted for 20 baskets in 32 tries the first half (including 7 threes in 14 tries) for 62.5 percent. He also had a key bucket the final half to break a 75-75 tie with 8:11 left.
Kansas State, which sizzled to 53.6 percent shooting the first half, led by as many as nine points (24-15) in the initial half. The Wildcats used a 16-4 run to erase an early 11-8 KU lead. Stokes had five points, while Iwundu, Austin Budke and Xavier Sneed had threes in the run.
Jackson, who had a technical foul against TCU, picked up another key T early in the second half Tuesday. He was whistled after missing a shot, KSU’s Iwundu hitting two free throws and then a three in a 7-0 KSU run that trimmed KU’s lead to 56-53 with 17:23 left.
Ward attends game – Scott “Scooter” Ward, KU’s associate athletic director for academic and career counseling, who had surgery on Oct. 7 to repair a torn aorta and additonal heart surgery on Nov. 13, on Tuesday was able to attend his first basketball game of the season
Ward has been academic counselor for KU’s basketball team during Bill Self’s 14 years at KU. He is a native of Kingman, Kan., who received his bachelor’s degree in education from KU in 1991, his master’s in 1993 and Ph.D. in education with emphasis in sport psychology in 1996.
