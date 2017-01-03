Kansas edges K-State with last-second shot

0:53 Tour the Eagle’s new home Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet