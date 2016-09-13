Sports

September 13, 2016 8:14 PM

Nick Taylor, doubles partner lose in Paralympics wheelchair gold medal match

Eagle staff

An Australian team beat Wichita wheelchair tennis player Nick Taylor his partner David Wagner in the Paralympics quad doubles gold medal match on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson beat Taylor-Wagner 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. The Americans, who had won the gold medal at the last three Paralympics games, won the silver this time.

Wagner and Taylor got two early services breaks while taking a 5-1 lead in the first set. They went ahead 4-1 in the second set, but the Australians won the final five games of the set, breaking the Americans’ serve three times. Taylor and Wagner went up a service break early in the third set, but couldn’t close out the match.

The 36-year-old Taylor was born with arthrogyrposis, a congenital disease that contracts and restricts muscular development. He and Wagner won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012, and have won more than a dozen Grand Slam titles.

