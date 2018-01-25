Live roaches, bed bugs and black mold found at Wichita restaurants, hotels

Live cockroaches, bed bugs and black mold were among many violations found by state health inspectors at Wichita restaurants and hotels during their November and December service inspections.
For instance, there were both live and dead cockroaches found in two hotel rooms of Mark 8 Inn, 1130 N. Broadway. At least one live bed bug was found at the Hawthorne Suites, 2405 N. Ridge. Black mold was found at Rock Island Live, 808 E. Douglas.
Establishments are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.
Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for November and December 2017. They are current as of the date of publication. To see all of the inspections, simply hit the Search button.
The Eagle will continue to add non-compliant restaurants to its searchable database. Inspection results, which are public record, come from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for restaurant food safety inspections.
You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.
To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
