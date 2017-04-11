Letters on boycott bill, world cop, Medicaid expansion, child abuse

Boycott bill steps on free speech
We should all be very concerned about House Bill 2409, a bill passed by the Kansas House “blocking the state from contracting with those who boycott Israel” (April 6 Eagle).
This bill is a direct affront to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that provides us freedom of speech. It is an attempt by our elected leaders (government) to suppress that freedom. It is no less significant than the attempts to take away our Second Amendment right to own guns.
I have no problem with supporting our allies in Israel. However, I have a very big problem with our state passing laws that have the intent of suppressing anyone from expressing their views on any subject, whether pro or con.
Regardless of how we feel about Israel or guns or abortion or gays, we should all be united in not letting our elected officials (government) take away our freedoms granted under the Constitution, no matter how they position the move. Either you believe in the Constitution or you don’t.
Clinton Koker, Wichita
Not world cop
We elected a president who is not a globalist and has an “America First” policy. Things were going well. He stepped out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He reduced regulations to make us more competitive. He told the chancellor of rich Germany that their commitment to NATO was weak. He reaffirmed getting control of our border. In a speech, he said he does not want to be president of the world, just the United States.
Finally, we have a president with his priorities straight.
Then he watches news footage of babies being gassed by chemical weapons – a terrible sight. So the America First Trump train jumps the tracks and turns 180 degrees. When will we ever learn?
It would be wonderful if we had infinite resources and could right all the wrongs of the world. But we are more than $19 trillion in debt, and there are countries with far more resources (Germany, to name one) that could deal with this. The United Nations is supposed to have this role, but it is inept.
I hope this is a one-off deal, putting limits on Syrian behavior, and not a return to the policy of being the world police, controlling and rebuilding nations with borrowed money. Nation-building needs to begin at home.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Cancel insurance
I offer the following challenge to those state lawmakers who refused to vote to expand Medicaid to give health insurance to 150,000 low-income people in Kansas: Cancel your own health insurance immediately.
By canceling their own insurance, they can demonstrate their belief that health insurance is not needed by Kansas citizens. Gov. Sam Brownback should also give up his personal insurance.
Why do these elected officials refuse to accept the return of billions of our tax dollars to benefit our own people? What led U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, to believe that working poor people do not want health insurance? Why does Marshall believe denying health insurance to the poor is following the teachings of Christ?
If health insurance is not needed by the working poor in Kansas, then why do people buy it?
I look forward to the announcement that those opposed to Medicaid expansion have canceled their own insurance, or perhaps they can explain why insurance is important only to those who can afford it.
Pat Lehman, Wichita
Prevent abuse
Kids Count ranked Kansas 19th nationally for child well-being in 2016. Though Kansas has worked hard to make our state a place where children and families thrive, the work is far from finished.
April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and Kansas Children’s Service League, as the Kansas chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America, reminds everyone that we all have a role to play in healthy child development. Make a commitment to take one simple step to improve Kansas’ Kids Count ranking.
Consider volunteering as a mentor to a parent or child, advocating for family-friendly policies or planting pinwheel gardens, a reminder that children deserve to grow up in safe, stable and nurturing environments. Each action makes a difference in the lives of children and families.
Join us in making child-abuse prevention a priority year-round. If you would like to volunteer at KCSL, purchase pinwheels or have questions, visit kcsl.org or call 1-800-CHILDREN.
Vicky Roper, Wichita
Director, Prevent Child Abuse Kansas
