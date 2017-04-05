Kansas House votes to block contracting with Israel boycotters

A measure that would block the state from contracting with those who boycott Israel has won approval in the Kansas House.
HB 2409 would prohibit state agencies and departments from entering into contracts with a company or person who is boycotting Israel. The state would also require written certificates from service, supply, IT and construction contractors that they weren’t boycotting the small, Jewish state.
House members approved it 116-9 Wednesday.
Kansas would become the next state to react to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement. That’s a Palestinian-led boycott movement of Israeli businesses and entities.
Rep. William Sutton, R-Gardner, asked lawmakers to pass the bill to stand with “an important trade partner for both the United States and of Kansas.” He said Kansas needs to support America’s closest ally in the region.
“It’s in the best interest of Kansas to continue our strong partnership with Israel,” Sutton said.
Rep. Tom Burroughs, D-Kansas City, said there were some concerns about First Amendment rights in a committee discussion about the bill. But he said there’s also been discussion about the importance of Israeli trade to Kansas.
“This is a nationally charged issue,” he said in support of the bill. “If you believe in democracy, then this is probably where you should be.”
But Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence, raised concerns about Israel’s human rights record, calling the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip a violation of international law.
“It’s an open-air concentration camp,” he said Tuesday.
He said the written notices amounted to “requiring certificates of political correctness.”
“That puts us on a slippery slope and may well be unconstitutional,” he said in written opposition on Wednesday.
Wichita Democrats Elizabeth Bishop, John Carmichael and Gail Finney were among the nine lawmakers to vote against the bill. Carmichael said he valued a relationship with Israel.
“This bill is unnecessary and imposes unnecessary regulatory burden on Kansas businesses,” he said.
But Rep. Randy Powell, R-Olathe, said the bill was necessary as a “pre-emptive approach.”
“Israel is a strategic trade partner for the state of Kansas,” he said.
Seventeen other states have passed similar legislation and another ten are currently considering anti-BDS legislation, Sutton said. A similar bill has advanced in the Texas legislature in recent weeks.
