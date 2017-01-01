Letters on Israel settlements, Trump, EPA, divesting, Black Lives Matter

Glad Obama didn’t block U.N. resolution
The Peace and Social Justice Center applauds President Obama for not standing in the way of the U.N. Security Council resolution criticizing Israel’s illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories, which have been occupied by Israel since the 1967 war.
Previous U.S. administrations, from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush, have all taken mild stands against this colonial policy, which violates the Fourth Geneva Convention against transferring civilians into occupied territory. Despite this, Obama continued, until now, to cover for Israeli conduct.
His administration recently announced $38 billion in aid to Israel, by far the largest financial support from the U.S. for any foreign regime. His administration even defends Israel’s siege of Gaza and its brutal wars on Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014.
This is the first time in his two terms that Obama has defied Israeli demands for unconditional support. We are glad to see this.
Laura Tillem, Wichita
Don’t blame Putin
Would everyone stop talking about how Russia changed the election in Donald Trump’s favor? Sure, they hacked e-mails and released the stuff only damaging to Hillary Clinton. But Russians didn’t elect Trump; Americans did.
Too many of these Americans get their information from internet nuts making up stuff or from fools on right-wing TV and talk radio. I mean, come on, who is silly enough to believe Clinton and John Podesta are running a child sex ring out of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.? A guy so dumb he’d travel 500 miles and shoot up the place, that’s who.
Though most folks would never shoot up a pizzeria, too many bought the lie that Trump will look out for them despite two years of in-your-face evidence from the man himself of his lack of character and experience.
So don’t blame it on Putin or the silly Electoral College or the 40 percent of eligible voters who didn’t bother to get off their duffs to vote. The blame lies with the folks who jettisoned common sense for ridiculousness.
We’re in for an awful four years – now that’s the truth. But the election? That’s a done deal.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Agency bonfires
In “Trump Cabinet: Bonfire of the agencies” (Dec. 19 Opinion), columnist Charles Krauthammer lauded Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks whose views are at odds with the agencies they will head. Like a pyromaniac, Krauthammer is gleeful that a fire he helped create with incendiary articles may destroy the agencies set up to protect our health and the environment.
He seems particularly enamored with Scott Pruitt, who will head the Environmental Protection Agency. In Oklahoma, Pruitt’s predecessor filed a successful lawsuit against the chicken industry to keep them from polluting the scenic Illinois River flowing into Oklahoma. All Pruitt needed to do when he took office was to ask for the decision, but he decided to wait and monitor the situation. Six years later, he is still monitoring it, and the quality of the river water is getting much worse. It might be no surprise to you to find out that the chicken industry donated heavily to Pruitt’s political campaign
If Pruitt can help destroy a scenic river in Oklahoma, think what he can do to the whole country. Under him, the EPA would monitor every situation, but take no action to protect the environment or the public.
J.C. Moore, Kechi
Need to divest
I agree wholeheartedly with columnist Davis Merritt about the necessity for President-elect Donald Trump to completely divest himself of his businesses (“Anything but divestiture poses threat,” Dec. 20 Opinion). The stated extent and complexity of his holdings will make that difficult to execute – but that very complexity, and the ferocity and divisiveness of the election campaigns, will make every presidential decision subject to intense and inflammatory scrutiny. And letting his family members run the businesses on Dad’s behalf certainly won’t soften that.
But I disagree with the statement that dissolution of his businesses will necessarily lead to desirable capital gains for Trump. As stated in “Electors’ morals” (Dec. 20 Letters to the Editor), the Trump businesses are also rife with failures and bankruptcies – and those lead to capital losses. However, capital losses can help out with your tax liabilities, so even that’s not all bad for the next president.
Harry R. Clements, Wichita
Police education
I believe there is a simple, rational, achievable solution to the problems that Black Lives Matter was created to address.
It does not involve protest. It is non-violent. It respects the realities of the black community and law enforcement.
In a word, it is “education.”
Every police officer in this country needs to undergo sensitivity training to be made more aware of the problems that one encounters by simply being black and living in America. And every high school student should pass compulsory courses on interacting with law enforcement officers.
We all need to learn how to be arrested, not injured or killed. We need to understand what the cops need to enable them to do their job. And we need a few simple rules that will increase our chances of survival in these confrontations.
Our behaviors determine our outcomes. No one needs to die. I control my feelings; they do not control me.
Lonnie Long, Wichita
Christmas window
I always enjoy the Christmas window at the upholstery store on Hillside and Douglas. It always a vintage theme. My favorite was the boxes of old tree balls. This year's Santa collection was wonderful too. Thank you
Traci Futo, Wichita
