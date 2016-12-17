Trump Cabinet: Bonfire of the agencies

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather Pause

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

2:11 Elementary students use Thanksgiving feast to learn adult lessons

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police