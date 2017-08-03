Opinion Line (Aug. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Sen. Moran, be like Nancy Kassebaum. Reach across that aisle and work to repair, not repeal, Obamacare. You, a Kansas senator, could break the D.C. gridlock. Don’t repeal, Repair. Repair Obamacare.
You are another badly mistaken liberal if you think you can cherry-pick “some” things out of Socialism and meld them into our free society.
Young Jared Kushner is Trump’s biggest problem.
The city of Wichita should work on dog parks and stop worrying about some downtown park.
Sen. John McCain should immediately retire, and hopefully, Arizona can replace him with a real conservative.
I want to thank the two sweet gentleman who helped my husband pick me up after I fell in the parking lot after “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” I didn’t thank you then, as I was in shock, so thank you now.
Shame on Kat Von D for her actions concerning the contest Gypsy Freeman won. She won it fair and square, only to have it taken away from her because of Kat’s apparent hypocrisy she chooses to live by. I for one will never support Kat Von D’s products.
Isn’t it time for the UN to send peacekeepers into the White House?
They can implode Century II as far as I am concerned. The seats in the Concert Hall are the worst in Wichita, except for Intrust Arena. Take a lesson from Duerksen Fine Arts Center at WSU.
