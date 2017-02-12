Services for disabled also in violation

1:39 Who is BTK? Pause

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

3:16 Officer Paul Cruz dispels a rumor about immigrants being pulled over indiscriminately

1:30 Helmetcam footage captures firefighter battling blaze

2:10 Democrats pick their candidate for special election

7:29 Tips for photographing the moon

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

3:40 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss WSU's win over Missouri State