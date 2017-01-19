Federal officials reject extension for KanCare, citing concerns

Federal officials have rejected Kansas’ request to extend the state’s privatized Medicaid program for another year after raising concerns about the program’s transparency and effectiveness.
Kansas is “substantively out of compliance with Federal statutes and regulations, as well as its Medicaid State Plan,” concluded investigators from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after a review in October, according to a letter sent to state officials on Jan. 13. That federal agency oversees the program.
Four days later, CMS rejected the state’s request to extend the program through December of 2018. Kansas must take corrective actions to ensure continued existence of the program past 2017.
Kansas privatized its $3 billion Medicaid program in 2012 under the KanCare umbrella at Gov. Sam Brownback’s urging, shifting the bulk of responsibilities for providing services to three private managed care organizations. The program relies on a combination of state and federal funding.
Federal investigators identified a series of shortcomings with the program’s administration, including diminished oversight by the state and a failure to provide beneficiaries with clear and consistent information.
“Public feedback consistently describes a lack of engagement and adversarial communication from that State. Comments from KanCare stakeholders at multiple stakeholder sessions overwhelmingly reflect an inability to obtain clear and consistent information from the State and MCOs (managed care organizations), making it difficult for KanCare enrollees to navigate their benefits,” the letter stated.
The letter states that CMS received complaints from beneficiaries, healthcare providers and advocates throughout 2016 and conducted a series of interviews with state officials and the three companies providing coverage.
Angela de Rocha, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, said the state “is going to do what CMS asks us to do although we do not necessarily agree with all of their conclusions. We’re working on a plan of corrections.”
“We think it’s politically motivated, the last blow from the Obama administration as they go out the door,” she added.
