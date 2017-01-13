Wichita-area cancellations, postponements

Some schools and other organizations have canceled activities or will close early Friday in anticipation of a major ice storm expected to hit the Wichita area.
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for 6 p.m. Friday until noon Sunday for 10 counties in south-central Kansas, including the Wichita metropolitan area.
If you know of a closing, cancellation or postponement, please e-mail details to online@wichitaeagle.com.
Following is a list of known closings, cancellations and postponements:
Schools and universities
▪ Newman University will close at 4 p.m. Friday.
▪ Emporia State University has postponed its residence hall move-in until Monday. For concerns or questions related to the move-in, call 620-341-5264 during university business hours. University offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.
▪ Saturday’s admission test for the International Baccalaureate program at East High School has been postponed to Jan. 21, same times and location.
Other organizations
▪ Family Life Education classes at Wesley Medical Center are canceled for Saturday.
▪ The Carriage Factory Art Gallery in Newton has canceled the opening reception for “The Optimist’s View” scheduled for Saturday. The exhibit artists, Debra Clemente and Jennie Becker, plan to be at the gallery’s “Love Your Gallery” event Feb. 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March 11.
▪ The Liz Longley Prairie Window Concert Series show at Dyck Arboretum in Hesston, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been rescheduled for Feb. 19.
