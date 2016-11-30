Wichita’s first snow? Right on schedule

Now that the calendar has turned to December, Wichitans may be wondering when they’ll see the first snow of the season.
They won’t have to wait long, forecasters say – though they may have to stay up late or get up early to see it.
Snow flurries are possible early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Little if any accumulation is expected.
If the snow does arrive this weekend, it will be right on cue for Wichita. The average date for the city’s first snow of the season is Dec. 2, according to the weather service.
Forecasters are already buzzing about a storm system scheduled to arrive the middle of next week, though.
“Someone’s going to get a big snowstorm out of it,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Caruso said. “We just don’t know where yet.”
Even if Wichita misses out on significant snowfall, Caruso said, the region will experience “probably the coldest air of the season.”
Highs by Wednesday will be only in the 30s, with lows flirting with the teens.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
