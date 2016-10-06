Tornadoes reported in Cowley County

Several tornadoes have touched down southeast of Wichita and more could be possible Thursday, weather officials said.
One tornado was “a brief touchdown” near Strother Field in Cowley County at 2:26 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said. No damage was reported.
A second tornado touched down near Cambridge at 3:09 p.m., the weather service reported. Residents in the area were urged to take shelter from the damaging tornado.
Trees and outbuildings were hit by the tornado, Cowley County Emergency Management assistant director John Stradel said, but so far there are no reports of houses being hit.
“We’re still trying to get our fingers around this,” Stradel said.
The tornado was bouncing a lot, he said: coming down for a while, then retreating back into the clouds before coming down again.
Fire trucks and emergency responders were heading to eastern Cowley County to assess the damage, he said. Another strong storm was threatening Cedar Vale, he said, but no tornado had yet touched down.
Winfield schools were dismissing late on Thursday because of the severe weather threat, a district employee said.
All after-school activities, including the homecoming parade, were canceled in Wellington due to the threat of severe weather, officials said.
A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for 38 counties stretching from Nebraska to Oklahoma in a narrow strip of central and eastern Kansas. The watch includes the Wichita metropolitan area.
“There’s a lot more moisture in the air than there was on Tuesday,” the weather service’s Pearce said. “All the parameters” measuring instability “are higher today.”
The storms that develop will be capable of large hail — stones as large as hen’s eggs or larger, Pearce said. Winds of 70 miles an hour or more will be possible as well.
The severe weather threat should last until 8 or 9 p.m., Pearce said.
Storm chaser Derek Smith reported seeing at least five tornadoes in southeast Kansas by late Thursday afternoon.
