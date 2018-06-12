Ethanol plant fire in western Kansas leads to evacuations

Fire officials have asked residents near a biofuels plant in western Kansas to evacuate their homes as they fight a fire at the plant.
Ford County Fire Lt. James Warnke said the fire at the EGE plant, which primarily makes ethanol, was contained after about four hours Tuesday. He said crews were waiting for the blaze to burn out at the plant about a mile west of Minneola.
No injuries were reported.
The Clark County Sheriff’s office said on Facebook that residents up to 4 miles north and 4 miles west of the plant were asked to evacuate because of concerns about the smoke and possible chemicals in the smoke.
Warnke said there are fewer than 10 homes in the 4-mile evacuation radius.
The plant is about 150 miles west of Wichita.
