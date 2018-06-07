Kansas suicide rate up 45 percent since 1999, among the largest increases nationwide

Suicides in Kansas rose 45 percent over the past 17 years, far outpacing the nation as a whole, according to a new federal report that said Kansas had one of the largest increases.
The suicide rate in Kansas increased 45 percent between 1999 and 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The overall U.S. rate increased 25.4 percent over that same time.
Only four states – New Hampshire, North Dakota, Utah, and Vermont – experienced increases larger than Kansas. The state's suicide rate ranked 19th overall.
"Many of us have been personally impacted by this unfortunate reality," said Greg Lakin, the chief medical officer of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. "It's important that everyone, whether it's a medical professional or co-workers, take an active role in offering help before it's too late."
States bordering Kansas also saw significant increases. Missouri's rate rose 36.4 percent; Colorado 34.1 percent; Oklahoma 37.6 percent. Only Nebraska's increase of 16.2 percent was below the national average.
CDC researchers found that nationwide more than half of those who died by suicide did not have a known diagnosed mental health condition. Relationship problems, substance misuse, physical health problems and job, money, legal or housing stress often contributed, the CDC said.
Firearms was the most common method of suicide for those with and without a diagnosed mental health condition.
“Suicide is a leading cause of death for Americans – and it’s a tragedy for families and communities across the country,” CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat said in a statement. “From individuals and communities to employers and healthcare professionals, everyone can play a role in efforts to help save lives and reverse this troubling rise in suicide.”
How to get help
Local 24/7 Suicide Prevention Hotline: 316-660-7500
Text to 741741
Chat online at ImAlive.org
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: (800) 273-8255
TrevorLifeLine (LGBTQ): (866) 488-7386
