Man found shot to death at Kansas lake

A 22-year-old Topeka man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a Kansas lake Tuesday night.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call on Wednesday morning from a Douglas County detective who reported he had received a call from someone who said they witnessed the night before at Perry Lake, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's office.
Deputies went to Perry Lake, where they found the body of 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer. He had been shot multiple times.
The ensuing investigation led authorities to Lawrence, where they arrested Jonathan Blevins, 22, of Topeka. Blevins was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the statement.
Comments