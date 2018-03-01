Did you feel that? Earthquake shakes south-central Kansas

A small earthquake shook south-central Kansas just before 3 p.m. on Thursday
The 3.1 earthquake was centered about 2.5 miles northwest of South Hutchinson, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at about 2:30 p.m. and had a recorded depth of about 3 miles.
The Hutchinson News reported on Facebook that there was a “strange shaking of buildings” during the earthquake.
“Yeah that felt like an explosion,” one person replied on Facebook. “More than an earthquake. I mean it sounded and felt like someone hit my house with a vehicle.”
Another person said it felt like a tree fell on their house, while another said the earthquake moved their couch.
“We felt and heard it,” one person wrote. “Thought somebody ran into our building!”
Hutchinson is about 55 miles northwest of Wichita.
If you felt it, you can report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us2000d9wn#tellus.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
