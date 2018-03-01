More Videos

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 0:56

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:02

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond 1:02

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps 0:47

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 1:58

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 2:20

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 0:50

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children

Police officer saves dog from burning building 1:20

Police officer saves dog from burning building

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA
FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA

State

Did you feel that? Earthquake shakes south-central Kansas

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

March 01, 2018 03:13 PM

A small earthquake shook south-central Kansas just before 3 p.m. on Thursday

The 3.1 earthquake was centered about 2.5 miles northwest of South Hutchinson, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at about 2:30 p.m. and had a recorded depth of about 3 miles.

The Hutchinson News reported on Facebook that there was a “strange shaking of buildings” during the earthquake.

“Yeah that felt like an explosion,” one person replied on Facebook. “More than an earthquake. I mean it sounded and felt like someone hit my house with a vehicle.”

Another person said it felt like a tree fell on their house, while another said the earthquake moved their couch.

“We felt and heard it,” one person wrote. “Thought somebody ran into our building!”

Hutchinson is about 55 miles northwest of Wichita.

If you felt it, you can report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us2000d9wn#tellus.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 0:56

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:02

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond 1:02

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps 0:47

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 1:58

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 2:20

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 0:50

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children

Police officer saves dog from burning building 1:20

Police officer saves dog from burning building

Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide

