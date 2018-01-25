Four children killed in Pratt house fire

0:50 Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children Pause

1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship

1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

1:17 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison

2:40 Kansas students start project to spread kindness

0:48 Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day

2:32 McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

3:52 Video shows the rescue of a man trapped in an SUV in a freezing creek