Did you feel that? Earthquakes shake Kansas, Oklahoma

A small earthquake shook south south-central Kansas just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The 2.5 earthquake was centered about 12 miles east-northeast of Anthony, and 42 miles southwest of Wichita. Its recorded depth was just less than a mile.
Did you feel it? Let the USGS know by reporting it here.
Just 80 miles south of Anthony, a 3.1 earthquake was recorded just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Hennessey, Oklahoma. Its recorded depth was about two miles.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
