A 2.5 earthquake shook Anthony, Kansas just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Did you feel that? Earthquakes shake Kansas, Oklahoma

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 08, 2018 06:46 AM

A small earthquake shook south south-central Kansas just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.5 earthquake was centered about 12 miles east-northeast of Anthony, and 42 miles southwest of Wichita. Its recorded depth was just less than a mile.

Did you feel it? Let the USGS know by reporting it here.

Just 80 miles south of Anthony, a 3.1 earthquake was recorded just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Hennessey, Oklahoma. Its recorded depth was about two miles.

  • How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

    FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

FEMA

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

