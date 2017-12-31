Which ‘interesting top seller’ from Walmart.com won the hearts of Kansans this year?

With the extreme temperatures we face in Kansas, it should come to no surprise that Kansans prefer their drinks to stay hot in the dead of winter and cold in the heat of summer.
Walmart.com’s top-selling item of 2017 in the Sunflower State does exactly that — it keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
The retail giant released a product map showing each state’s “interesting top seller,” and in Kansas, Ozark Trail Tumblers topped the charts.
“It is ideal for a range of activities including hiking, camping, sporting events and commuting to or use at work,” Walmart said in the tumbler’s product description. “The durable high-grade, double-walled, stainless steel construction ensures that it can hold up to almost any task. Plus, the sweat-free design keeps it dry and easy to handle.”
Never miss a local story.
Travel to any of Kansas’ bordering states and you can probably expect to enjoy some food — and you can look good while doing so.
In Nebraska, the state’s “interesting top seller” from Walmart.com in 2017 is pressed makeup powder. In Colorado, the state’s residents bought a lot of peanut M&Ms. In Oklahoma, they like their BBQ sauce, and Missorians enjoyed Life Savers Candy.
To determine each state’s top seller, Walmart looked at the top 25 most popular items purchased at Walmart.com to identify interesting top sellers across the nation.
Here is a list of each state’s top-selling item from Walmart.com in 2017:
▪ Alabama: Crayons
▪ Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
▪ Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
▪ Arkansas: Chocolate
▪ California: Protein powder
▪ Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
▪ Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD
▪ Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
▪ Florida: Sparkling cider
▪ Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
▪ Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
▪ Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
▪ Illinois: Erasers
▪ Indiana: Instant coffee
▪ Iowa: Water softening crystals
▪ Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
▪ Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
▪ Louisiana: Root beer extract
▪ Maine: Brownies
▪ Maryland: Glue sticks
▪ Massachusetts: Refrigerators
▪ Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
▪ Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
▪ Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
▪ Missouri: Life Savers
▪ Montana: Madden NFL video games
▪ Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
▪ Nevada: Dog treats
▪ New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
▪ New Jersey: Pool salt
▪ New Mexico: Cat food
▪ New York: Cheerios
▪ North Carolina: Mayonnaise
▪ North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
▪ Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
▪ Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
▪ Oregon: Humidifiers
▪ Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
▪ Rhode Island: Christmas lights
▪ South Carolina: Coin banks
▪ South Dakota: Orange juice
▪ Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
▪ Texas: TV wall mounts
▪ Utah: Personal travel care kits
▪ Vermont: Sweet canned corn
▪ Virginia: Coolers
▪ Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
▪ Washington: Vanilla frosting
▪ West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
▪ Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
▪ Wyoming: Flannel shirts
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments