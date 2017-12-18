Uber is reducing ambulance usage in major cities, KU economist says

More Videos 1:10 Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist Pause 1:33 Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:34 Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 1:06 Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting 1:54 Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist A working paper co-authored by a University of Kansas economist found that low-risk patients are more likely to opt for an Uber than an expensive ride with paramedics. (Video by Candi Bolden) A working paper co-authored by a University of Kansas economist found that low-risk patients are more likely to opt for an Uber than an expensive ride with paramedics. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

