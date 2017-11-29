The AT&T retailer compiled each state’s most-asked questions using Google Trends.
Why ask why: What questions do Kansans ask Google the most?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

November 29, 2017 09:32 AM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 10:38 AM

There sure is a lot to know about the great state of Kansas.

You know, like why do tornadoes happen here? Why do Kansans eat cinnamon rolls with their chili? Or why do out-of-staters have to keep making those typical “Wizard of Oz” jokes at us?

But not one of those “why do” questions are Kansas’ most-asked questions on Google.

In fact, our state’s most-asked questions may be a little embarrassing.

Kansas seems to be most curious about cats ... and bodily functions.

“We Google everything – hilarious, private, embarrassing, painfully obvious questions at all hours of the day, all week long,” All Home Connections, an AT&T retailer, said in a release. The retailer compiled each state’s most-commonly asked question using Google Trends and published their results on Nov. 20.

“Fortunately for us, no one can track our Google search history,” the retailer said. “Except Google Trends, of course.”

By using Google Trends, each state’s most-asked questions happened to be “why do” questions except for Wyoming, which was more interested in “how” than “why.” How to kiss, that is.

In Kansas, “Why do cats knead?” and “Why do I sweat so much?” are the most commonly searched “why do” questions on Google, according to All Home Connections.

But Kansans are not alone in their interest of pets and bodies.

“We found that most states are curious about pets, our bodies, human behavior, nature and the Yankees,” All Home Connections said.

The answers

So, why do cats knead?

According to Live Science, nobody is quite sure why they do it, but supposedly an adult cat kneads when they are feeling happy or content.

And why do I sweat so much?

Well, you can Google that one yourself.

Other states’ most-asked questions:

Alabama: Why do dogs lick

Alaska: Why do we celebrate Halloween

Arizona: Why do people lie

Arkansas: Why do we sleep

California: Why do flies like poop / Why do ankles swell / Why do birds suddenly appear / Why do girls wear makeup / Why do humans kiss / Why do humans cry / Why do I feel so alone / Why do jumping beans jump / Why do people snore

Colorado: Why do my boobs hurt

Connecticut: Why do Yankees do thumbs down

Delaware: Why do dogs eat grass

District of Columbia: Why do I sweat so much

Florida: Why do I feel so alone

Georgia: Why do you love me

Hawaii: Why do roosters crow

Idaho: Why do men have nipples

Illinois: Why do dogs have tails / Why do my teeth hurt / Why do zebras have stripes

Indiana: Why do my boobs hurt / Why do cats knead

Iowa: Why do cats knead

Kentucky: Why do cats knead

Louisiana: Why do people yawn

Maine: Why do leaves change color

Maryland: Why do you want to work here

Massachusetts: Why do cats hate water

Michigan: Why do I have diarrhea / Why do people cheat

Minnesota: Why do apples float

Mississippi: Why do living things need water

Missouri: Why do tomatoes split

Montana: Why do dogs eat grass

Nebraska: Why do fireflies glow

Nevada: Why do dogs lick

New Hampshire: Why do leaves change color

New Jersey: Why do yankees do thumbs down

New Mexico: Why do we dream

New York: Why do feet smell

North Carolina: Why do hurricanes form

North Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass

Ohio: Why do I hate myself / Why do guys have nipples

Oklahoma: Why do dogs lick

Oregon: Why do cats knead

Pennsylvania: Why do birds sing / Why do cats hate water / Why do dogs pant / Why do farts smell

Rhode Island: Why do cats purr

South Carolina: Why do I sweat so much / Why do kids bully

South Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass / Why do dogs eat poop

Tennessee: Why do fireflies glow

Texas: Why do ears ring / Why do eyes twitch / Why do I bruise easy / Why do my kidneys hurt / Why do my legs ache / Why do seals slap themselves / Why do they call it the birds and the bees / Why do veins pop out

Utah: Why do we yawn / Why do NFL players kneel

Vermont: Why do leaves change color

Virginia: Why do people cheat

Washington: Why do cats like boxes

West Virginia: Why do cats purr

Wisconsin: Why do fireflies glow

Wyoming: How to kiss

