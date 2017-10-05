Come fall, a bowl of chili and a homemade cinnamon roll frequent school lunch trays across the Sunflower State. But is it only a Kansas thing?
Chili and cinnamon rolls. Is this a Kansas thing?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 05, 2017

They go together like peanut butter and jelly. Salt and pepper. Bread and butter.

Well, maybe.

It might just be a favorite combination of Kansans.

That is what Hannah Gill, a student at Kansas State University, recently found out. It surprised her so much that she took it to Twitter.

Since then, her tweet has received almost 800 retweets and more than 4,000 reactions.

And now, it has sparked a debate among twitter users.

For some, the thought of dipping a cinnamon roll in chili is sickening.

But for others, it’s a good ’ol Kansas food staple — even for school lunch.

It turns out, though, other Midwesterners also have this fall favorite. And they think it is their own tradition.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

