Chili and cinnamon rolls. Is this a Kansas thing?

They go together like peanut butter and jelly. Salt and pepper. Bread and butter.

Well, maybe.

It might just be a favorite combination of Kansans.

for years I've thought that cinnamon rolls and chili were something that just went together; finding out it's just a KS thing & I'm baffled — Hannah (@HannGilll) September 11, 2017

That is what Hannah Gill, a student at Kansas State University, recently found out. It surprised her so much that she took it to Twitter.

Since then, her tweet has received almost 800 retweets and more than 4,000 reactions.

And now, it has sparked a debate among twitter users.

TWITTER POLL because this is a heated discussion in my east coast office right now: Have you ever had chili and cinnamon rolls as a meal? — Caitlin Wise (@CaitlinWise) September 28, 2017

For some, the thought of dipping a cinnamon roll in chili is sickening.

These people in Kansas eat their chili with cinnamon rolls?!?! #peanutbuttersandwich — Paden (@PadenEveland) October 5, 2017

But for others, it’s a good ’ol Kansas food staple — even for school lunch.

It's that time of year...SES famous chili & cinnamon rolls! #yummy pic.twitter.com/lE6L7tVPlT — SES Library (@SESTrojansRead) October 18, 2016

It turns out, though, other Midwesterners also have this fall favorite. And they think it is their own tradition.