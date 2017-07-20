Water main break leaves Emporia ‘nearly’ without water

A major water main break announced early Thursday morning left Emporia residents nearly without water, according to the city’s police department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook update posted just after 4 a.m., police said crews were working to fix the problem, which was discovered at 15th and Prairie.
At about 8:45 a.m., a sheriff’s office Facebook post said that the county’s emergency management center was activated and that “many businesses are not able to operate” without water service.
According to the sheriff’s office post, there was not a timeline for when the break might be fixed.
“With temperatures expected to reach around 100 we ask that people remain indoors as well as your pets,” the post read. “Also check on your neighbors and the elderly.”
Also on Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for those who draw from the public water supply in Emporia and Lyon County.
Officials instructed Emporia residents to not call 911 to report or inquire about the situation.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
