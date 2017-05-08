Kansas boy, 9, dies after being struck by mower

A 9-year-old Kansas boy died Friday after falling off a tractor that was pulling a mower, according to a release from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.
Cayden Avery died after falling off a Ford tractor being driven by his father, Jon Avery. A 911 call came in at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, the release said.
The tractor was pulling a mower in a pasture a few miles southwest of Inman, the release said. Jon Avery is from Leavenworth, said Capt. Doug Anderson of the sheriff’s office.
The boy had been riding on his father’s lap when the tractor reportedly struck a depression, causing him to fall off. He was then struck by the mower.
