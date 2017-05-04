State

May 04, 2017 9:44 PM

Garden City police probing social media threats targeting school

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Garden City police are investigating social media posts about threats at Garden City High School.

Police posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page late Thursday night that said it “is aware of the social media posts about the threats at the Garden City High School and are investigating the incident.”

No details about the nature of the threats were released. Several police officers are following leads in the case, a woman answering calls for the department said.

Officials said they would release more information “as it becomes available.”

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Topeka officer rescues boy from pond

Topeka officer rescues boy from pond 1:40

Topeka officer rescues boy from pond
Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner 1:17

Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos