Garden City police probing social media threats targeting school

Garden City police are investigating social media posts about threats at Garden City High School.
Police posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page late Thursday night that said it “is aware of the social media posts about the threats at the Garden City High School and are investigating the incident.”
No details about the nature of the threats were released. Several police officers are following leads in the case, a woman answering calls for the department said.
Officials said they would release more information “as it becomes available.”
