State

March 11, 2017 5:16 PM

Ashland volunteers fix 600 meals a day for firefighters who saved their town

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

CLARK COUNTY

The outskirts of Ashland still smell like smoke, but inside Ashland High School, the cafeteria smells like hotdogs and chicken, with the occasional whiff of decadent chocolate cake.

Since Tuesday night, staff at the high school has kept the kitchen going, cooking for ranchers, firefighters or anyone else who needs a meal.

About 200 people have been served at each meal, three meals per day.

Community members bring in sides — ranging from cheesy potatoes to pasta salad — and desserts by the dozen.

At lunch Saturday, firefighters came through in groups, from work or resting for the night shift. Ranchers walked through, some discussing the loss of their cattle.

“We appreciate you,” one woman called out to a firefighter.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashland gives back with food after fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos