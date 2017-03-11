Ashland volunteers fix 600 meals a day for firefighters who saved their town

The outskirts of Ashland still smell like smoke, but inside Ashland High School, the cafeteria smells like hotdogs and chicken, with the occasional whiff of decadent chocolate cake.

Since Tuesday night, staff at the high school has kept the kitchen going, cooking for ranchers, firefighters or anyone else who needs a meal.

About 200 people have been served at each meal, three meals per day.

Community members bring in sides — ranging from cheesy potatoes to pasta salad — and desserts by the dozen.

At lunch Saturday, firefighters came through in groups, from work or resting for the night shift. Ranchers walked through, some discussing the loss of their cattle.

“We appreciate you,” one woman called out to a firefighter.