March 10, 2017 2:23 PM

Roberts visits areas, families affected by Kansas wildfires

Sen. Pat Roberts, touring wildfire burn areas south of Dodge City on Friday, said there is much complicated work ahead to help victims.

He said Vice President Mike Pence told him Thursday that President Trump would soon announce disaster declarations that would provide money to help damaged areas.

“ I wish they would just put him on a horse or something and get it done,” Roberts said.

Bureaucracy might move slowly, Robert said.

“All of this is going to cost a lot of money, and right now I don’t think there is money in the current budget that fits the needs here,” he said. “So we’re going to have to figure all of that out.”

Joyce and Jerry Ediger, a retired couple living in Englewood, lost everything in the Monday wildfire except for their car, their truck and tractor.

Family photos, all their clothes, furniture, house – gone. Their son, Monty, who lived up the street, lost his home too.

Roberts hugged her after arriving in Englewood, and told her he would do what he could for them.

She told him “We’ll be fine. The Lord provides.”

Five families in Englewood lost their homes, said Mayor Olen Whisenhunt. “There are junk piles in town here that used to be homes,” he said.

Roberts rolled into Englewood from the south, and for miles around he could see nothing but what looked like a sandy desert. The fire burned off all the grass, and then the wind blew the ash away, leaving brown and windblown dust from horizon to horizon.

Sheriff John Ketron of Clark County, one of the hardest hit by wildfires, said his deputies and others have a big health problem to solve – burying thousands of cattle killed this week.

County officials estimate anywhere from 3,000 to 9,000 cattle died in Clark County. Officials want to get them buried as soon as possible to protect public health, but they face a dauntingly big task in getting that done.

