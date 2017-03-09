His cattle are dead, but his family is alive, and he’s thankful

Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle. (Video and Photos by Mike Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)
brader@wichitaeagle.com
Greg Gardiner’s family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week’s fires killed about 500 cattle on the ranch.
Michael Pearce
The Wichita Eagle
Near where many cattle, coyotes and deer died, a horned lizard somehow survived in a burned pasture in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
The Wichita Eagle
The scorched banks of the Cimarron River in Clark County are just part of the fire devastation.
Michael Pearce
The Wichita Eagle
A lone cow wanders the charred prairie in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
The Wichita Eagle
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle, including this young calf.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
The scorched banks of the Cimarron River, in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
A lone cow wanders charred prairie in Clark County. The animal probably wandered in from somewhere else. All of the cattle in that pasture had died from the fire.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
A rarity, live cattle on the area of the Gardiner Ranch that burned in Monday's wildfires in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Phil Messer checks the burned carcass of a coyote that died in Monday's fires in Clark County. "If it was fast enough to kill coyotes, it could kill anything" said Messer.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Near where many cattle, coyotes and deer had died, a horned-lizard had somehow survived in a burned pasture in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Wildfires continue to burn north of Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The view looks southwest along K61 showing smoke billowing from a burning fire. Crews grappling with vexing wildfires that have charred hundreds of square miles of land in four states and killed multiple people soon may get a bit of a break: Winds are forecast to ease from the gusts that whipped the flames. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
A map from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, showing the counties with active and contained fires as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. (March 8, 2017)
KDEM/Twitter
Courtesy photo
Aerial photo of fire damage in the Highlands area north of Hutchinson. (March 8, 2017)
Courtesy photo
Gov. Sam Brownback/Twitter
Aerial photo of fire damage in the Highlands area north of Hutchinson. (March 8, 2017)
Courtesy photo
Gov. Sam Brownback/Twitter
A Blackhawk helicopter uses a bambi bucket to get water from a cattle pond north of Hutchinson, Kan., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Four helicopters were moving continuously filling with water and dumping on a nearby wildfire. (Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
Cheney volunteer firefighters Wade McGuffey, left, and Jackson Chance refill their fire truck with gasoline at the Hutchinson Fire Department command center on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. (Katy Kildee/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Katy Kildee
AP
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a small pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The fire warning came after powerful thunderstorms moved through the middle of the country overnight, spawning dozens of suspected tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A crop duster drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson, Kan. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter carries water to a wildfire near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A National Guard helicopter flies past a silo while picking up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
Brad Thompson, owner of Bridgman Oil, left, assists Colwich firefighter Mike Rau, right, in filling a fire truck with gasoline at the Hutchinson Fire Department command center on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. (Katy Kildee/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Katy Kildee
AP
Wildfires continue to burn north of Hutchinson, Kan. Tuesday, March 7, 2017. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter approaches the fire north of Hutchinson as water air drops continue Tuesday. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
Wildfires continue to burn north of Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter approaches the fire north of Hutchinson as water air drops continue Tuesday. Crews grappling with vexing wildfires that have charred hundreds of square miles of land in four states and killed multiple people soon may get a bit of a break: Winds are forecast to ease from the gusts that whipped the flames. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
Cattle graze with a background of smoke from wildfires near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The fire warning came after powerful thunderstorms moved through the middle of the country overnight, spawning dozens of suspected tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
Firefighters move past a road block near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The fire warning came after powerful thunderstorms moved through the middle of the country overnight, spawning dozens of suspected tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A National Guard helicopter flies to pick up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A crop duster drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Hutchinson area, from the Kansas Highway Patrol air unit
Kansas Highway Patrol/Twitter
Courtesy photo
Mike Koehn and his wife, Myrna, evacuated their home a few miles west of Protection in nearby Comanche County on Monday. They returned home Tuesday morning to find everything gone.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A crop duster drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A truck is on its side and burned all the way through on highway 34. Not clear if this is the scene of the fatality reported.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
Fire jumps a road in Comanche County near the Kiowa county line. The fire was racing east driven by winds of nearly 30 mph((March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire jumps a road in Comanche County near the Kiowa county line. The fire was racing east driven by winds of nearly 30 mph (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A farmer in Comanche County moves his cattle herd as fire races towards their pasture. A fire just south of the Comanche/Kiowa county line was racing east driven by winds of nearly 30 mph. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A crop duster drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A crop duster drops water on a wildfire during along Highway 61 just north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Wildfires have erupted across the state over the last 24 hours.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A Blackhawk helicopter uses a bambi bucket to get water from a cattle pond north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. Four helicopters were moving continuously filling with water and dumping a nearby wildfire.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A National Guard helicopter flies past a silo while picking up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A National Guard helicopter picks up water from a farm pond near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. The fires were burning in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that fire conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
Smoke rises from an uncontrolled fire just south of the Kansas line in Oklahoma Tuesday morning. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Brad Thompson, owner of Bridgman Oil, left, assists Colwich firefighter Mike Rau, right, in filling a fire truck with gasoline at the Hutchinson Fire Department command center on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames. (Katy Kildee/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Katy Kildee
AP
Flames and smoke envelope the grain elevator in Sitka, Ks in the early morning hours Tuesday. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.(Bo Rader, The Wichita Eagle)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire sweeps through the tiny Kansas town of Sitka early Tuesday morning. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Flames and smoke envelope the grain elevator in Sitka, Ks in the early morning hours Tuesday. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Flames silhouette a windmill on the prairie north of Protection, Ks. early Tuesday morning as a raging wildfire swept by winds up to 50 mph burned thousands of acres across southern and central Kansas.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Flames silhouette a windmill on the prairie north of Protection, Ks. early Tuesday morning as a raging wildfire swept by winds up to 50 mph burned thousands of acres across southern and central Kansas.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A surreal scene of a glowing tree covered in ash and cools after fire swept through. Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The moon and stars frame the orange glow of a huge wildfire in southern Kansas Monday night. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The moon and stars frame the orange glow of a huge wildfire in southern Kansas Monday night. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Travis Pohlman checks for hot spots in the trees along Dull Knife Drive in the Highlands community area north of Hutchinson, Kan., on Monday, March 6, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland Monday, forcing the evacuations of several towns and the closure of some roads, including a couple of short stretches of Interstate 70. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson Ne
AP
People are silhouetted against the orange glow of the fire as they watch a large grass fire burning out of control on Monday, March 6, 2017, in the northeast of Hutchinson, Kan. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson Ne
AP
Trees go up in flames as a large grass fire burns out of control after sundown on Monday, March 6, 2017, northeast of Hutchinson, Kan. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson Ne
AP
Deer walk across the blackened fields west Protection early Tuesday morning after wildfires swept through the area. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The sun rises of the scorched earth near Protection, Ks. Tuesday morning. Thousands of acres were burned Monday and Tuesday as wildfire raced through the area. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Deer walk across the blackened fields west Protection early Tuesday morning after wildfires swept through the area. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The sun rises of the scorched earth near Protection, Ks. Tuesday morning. Thousands of acres were burned Monday and Tuesday as wildfire raced through the area. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Burned out truck and tractor in a garage east of Ashland Tuesday morning. Wildfires raced through the area Monday and early Tuesday morning. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
All that is left of a barn east of Ashland is a melted roof Tuesday morning. Strong winds drove a wildfire through the area destroying homes and thousands of acres.(March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Comments