Truck driver dies in fire-related incident in Clark County

The driver of a semitrailer truck died Monday evening in a wildfire-related incident on K-34 in Clark County, officials said.
The driver was identified as Corey Holt, 39, of Oklahoma City, said Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Michael Racy.
Based on evidence, it appeared Holt was driving a semi on K-34 when poor visibility from dust and smoke caused him to stop and start backing up, Racy said. The rig ended up jack-knifed on the highway.
Holt got out of the truck, was overcome by smoke and fire and was found near the rig, Racy said.
Two SUVs crashed into the truck, injuring six people, who were taken to hospitals, Racy said.
The accident occurred about 7 miles east of Ashland and 1 mile north of U.S. 160, he said.
